Bengals vs Jaguars: Week 4 Inactives

CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced their inactives prior to Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Wide receiver John Ross is inactive for the second-straight week. He has two receptions for 17 yards this season.

"We have talks all the time. I don’t feel like he’s down because it’s only Week 3," Tyler Boyd said when asked about Ross last week. "We are going to need him at some point in time. His number is going to get called again. It’s the NFL, it’s a business at the end of the day. As long as he’s not taking it personal. We were all in that position before. I was in that position before (and) other guys were in that position before. He understands his worth. He’s straight."

Six wide receivers will be active against the Jaguars, including second-round pick Tee Higgins. He had five receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns last week. Look for his role to potentially grow this week.

The Bengals are going to be shorthanded on defense against the Jaguars. Eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins (shoulder) is out for a fourth straight game. Christian Covington will start in his place.

Starting nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ribs and hamstring) is also out. Darius Phillips will kick inside and start in the slot. LeShaun Sims will start on the outside.

The other inactives are Logan Wilson (concussion), Keaton Sutherland and Trayveon Williams.

The Bengals added cornerback Torry McTyer and defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun to their active roster on Saturday. Both players are active and will re-vert to the practice squad on Monday.

