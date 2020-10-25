SI.com
Carlos Dunlap Active for Sunday's Game Against Browns

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is active for Sunday's game against the Browns. The 31-year-old has voiced his displeasure with his usage in recent weeks. 

The two-time Pro Bowler posted a depth chart on Instagram Saturday, which is just the latest example of him complaining about his role.

"Bengals depth chart update: 'Stand Down And Stand By' is what this tells me," Dunlap wrote. "Zac/Lou they got an experiment, but I don't got time for this."

Carlos Dunlap depth

The Bengals are reportedly listening to trade offers for Dunlap. Sunday is a chance for him to show the rest of the league that he can help a contending team.

Cornerback William Jackson III (concussion) and running back Joe Mixon (foot) are both inactive. Mixon could miss multiple games with the injury. 

Wide receiver John Ross, kicker Austin Seibert, guard Keaton Sutherland and tight end Cethan Carter are also inactive.

Carter is a healthy scratch. He's been a big part of the Bengals' special teams unit. Seventh-round rookie Markus Bailey is active for Sunday's game. 

Browns Inactives

Cleveland will be without starting guard Wyatt Teller, tight end Austin Hooper, defensive end Joe Jackson, linebacker Jacob Phillips and wide receiver Taywan Taylor.

Safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. will start at safety for the Browns. Chris Hubbard will start at guard and Harrison Bryant will take Hooper's starting spot at tight end.

The Browns enter Sunday's matchup with a 4-2 record. The Bengals are 1-4-1.

