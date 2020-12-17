NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Joe Mixon, Brandon Allen and Logan Wilson

Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to snap a five game losing streak on Monday night against the Steelers. Unfortunately they could take the field without their starting quarterback. 

Brandon Allen didn't practice on Thursday due to a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Cowboys. 

"He’s doing better. He’s day-to-day," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday. "He won’t practice today for us, but I know he’s feeling better as he moves around a little bit more."

The 28-year-old took over at quarterback in Week 12 after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury. 

Allen has completed 55-of-84 passes (65.5%) for 506 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in three starts this season.

If he can't start, then Ryan Finley would get the nod against the Steelers. Kevin Hogan would be Finley's backup. The team signed him to the practice squad last month after Burrow's injury. 

Cincinnati also added Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad on Thursday. He gives them insurance at quarterback with Allen hobbled. 

Running back Joe Mixon won't return to the field this week. The 24-year-old is still recovering from a foot injury he suffered against the Colts in Week 6. He's been on injured reserve since Nov. 21. 

They could activate him at any time and haven't ruled him out, even though he hasn't played in months. 

"You never know," Taylor said when asked about Mixon playing again this season. "Check back next week, but not this week."

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice on Thursday. He's nursing an ankle injury that he suffered in Sunday's loss to Dallas. 

A.J. Green and Mike Daniels got their usual veteran rest days and Xavier Su'a-Filo was a full participant in practice, even though he's dealing with a finger issue. 

Safety Brandon Wilson (hamstring) and left tackle Bobby Hart (back) were both limited on Thursday.

Check out the Bengals' entire injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

image003 (13)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field during introductions before the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Bengals led 17-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Jimmy Burrow Gives Positive Update About Joe Burrow's Recovery

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) pressures Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Joe Mixon, Brandon Allen and Logan Wilson

Zac Taylor on Geno Atkins, Brandon Allen and the Bengals
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on Geno Atkins' Surgery, Brandon Allen's Health and Finding the Winning Formula

Aug 24, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Kyle Shurmur (9) drops back to pass during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

With Brandon Allen Hobbled, Bengals Sign Kyle Shurmur to Practice Squad

Trae Waynes left and A.J. Green of the Cincinnati Bengals stand on the sidelines as their teammates prepare for a scrimmage at Paul Brown Stadium Sunday, August 30, 2020. Bengals Scrimmage11
News

Bengals Cornerback Trae Waynes Will Miss the Rest of the 2020 Season

Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Kyle Shurmur (9) warms up while quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) watches on field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Bringing in Quarterback Kyle Shurmur for Workout

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (22) in the first quarter during a Week 1 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13
GM Report

Here are Four Bengals to Track in the Final Three Weeks of the Season

Sep 22, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Geno Atkins' Injury and Future, Zac Taylor and an In-Depth Look at the Steelers

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks to quarterback Brandon Allen (8) in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor's Odds of Being the Next Head Coach Fired Increase After Blowout Loss to Cowboys