Injury Roundup—The Latest on Joe Mixon, Brandon Allen and Logan Wilson

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to snap a five game losing streak on Monday night against the Steelers. Unfortunately they could take the field without their starting quarterback.

Brandon Allen didn't practice on Thursday due to a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Cowboys.

"He’s doing better. He’s day-to-day," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday. "He won’t practice today for us, but I know he’s feeling better as he moves around a little bit more."

The 28-year-old took over at quarterback in Week 12 after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Allen has completed 55-of-84 passes (65.5%) for 506 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in three starts this season.

If he can't start, then Ryan Finley would get the nod against the Steelers. Kevin Hogan would be Finley's backup. The team signed him to the practice squad last month after Burrow's injury.

Cincinnati also added Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad on Thursday. He gives them insurance at quarterback with Allen hobbled.

Running back Joe Mixon won't return to the field this week. The 24-year-old is still recovering from a foot injury he suffered against the Colts in Week 6. He's been on injured reserve since Nov. 21.

They could activate him at any time and haven't ruled him out, even though he hasn't played in months.

"You never know," Taylor said when asked about Mixon playing again this season. "Check back next week, but not this week."

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice on Thursday. He's nursing an ankle injury that he suffered in Sunday's loss to Dallas.

A.J. Green and Mike Daniels got their usual veteran rest days and Xavier Su'a-Filo was a full participant in practice, even though he's dealing with a finger issue.

Safety Brandon Wilson (hamstring) and left tackle Bobby Hart (back) were both limited on Thursday.

Check out the Bengals' entire injury report below.