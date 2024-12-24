Bengals Injury Report: Updates on Starting Offensive Linemen and Other Key Pieces
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released the first injury report of the week on Tuesday, with the timeline shortened due to a Saturday game against Denver.
Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula) logged a limited session and could make a push to play with Amarius Mims (ankle) also logging a limited session due to ankle and hand injuries
In bad news, Sheldon Rankins (illness) had a setback that Zac Taylor noted on Tuesday and is unlikely to play this week. The Bengals head coach sounded more confident in Brown's chances to play. Check out the complete injury report below:
FULL: Jordan Battle (hand)
LIMITED: Joe Burrow (knee/wrist), Brown, Tee Higgins (ankle/knee), Charlie Jones (groin), Mims (ankle/hand).
DID NOT PRACTICE: Rankins, Sam Hubbard (knee), Tanner Hudson (knee)
