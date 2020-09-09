SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Atkins, Dunlap and more

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their first official injury report for Sunday's game against the Chargers. 

Los Angeles will be without All-Pro safety Derwin James after he suffered a torn meniscus during training camp. The former first-round pick will miss the entire 2020 season. 

The Bengals have plenty of question marks going into Sunday's matchup. 

Eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins didn't practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. Fellow defensive linemen Carlos Dunlap (rest) and Mike Daniels (groin) were also out. 

Cornerback LeShaun Sims continues to miss practice for personal reasons and safety Shawn Williams is still out with a calf injury. 

The injury report didn't have as many names on it as some might've expected. 

A.J. Green wasn't listed after dealing with a hamstring injury for most of training camp. 

John Ross hurt his elbow a few weeks ago, but he wasn't on the injury report and neither was rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins, who dealt with a hamstring issue during camp. 

Atkins could be dealing with something significant or the 32-year old could be receiving the 'Andrew Whitworth treatment.' The former Bengals offensive lineman was known for missing practice. He was saving his legs for game day.

Zac Taylor and the rest of the current staff could be doing the same with Atkins. 

If he doesn't participate in practice at all this week, then that would be a bad sign, but if the veteran is able to get in a limited session or two, then fans can expect him to be on the field this Sunday against the Chargers. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Burrow: 'I'm here to win games and win championships'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow: 'I'm here to win games and win championships'

James Rapien

Watch: Mackensie Alexander discusses the Bengals' matchup with the Chargers, his family and more

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander on the Los Angeles Chargers

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow on preparing for his NFL debut, the Chargers' pass rush and more

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on his NFL debut, the Los Angeles Chargers' pass rush and more

James Rapien

Joe Burrow named one of Bengals captains for 2020 season

Joe Burrow named one of Cincinnati Bengals captains for 2020 season

James Rapien

Podcast: The Bengals first depth chart and your questions answered in the midweek mailbag

The Cincinnati Bengals first depth chart and your questions answered in the midweek mailbag

James Rapien

Assessing the loss of Derwin James and how it helps the Bengals against the Chargers

Assessing the loss of Derwin James and how it helps the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Chargers

Russ Heltman

Roster Rundown: A deeper look at the Chargers' defense

Cincinnati Bengals offense preview Los Angeles Chargers defense

Blake Jewell

by

Jdreyer14

Three takeaways from the Bengals first 2020 depth chart

Three takeaways from the Cincinnati Bengals first 2020 depth chart

James Rapien

Bengals sign two players to round out practice squad

Cincinnati Bengals sign two players to round out practice squad

James Rapien

Check out the Bengals first depth chart of the 2020 season

Check out the Cincinnati Bengals first depth chart of the 2020 season

James Rapien