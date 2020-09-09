Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Atkins, Dunlap and more

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their first official injury report for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Los Angeles will be without All-Pro safety Derwin James after he suffered a torn meniscus during training camp. The former first-round pick will miss the entire 2020 season.

The Bengals have plenty of question marks going into Sunday's matchup.

Eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins didn't practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. Fellow defensive linemen Carlos Dunlap (rest) and Mike Daniels (groin) were also out.

Cornerback LeShaun Sims continues to miss practice for personal reasons and safety Shawn Williams is still out with a calf injury.

The injury report didn't have as many names on it as some might've expected.

A.J. Green wasn't listed after dealing with a hamstring injury for most of training camp.

John Ross hurt his elbow a few weeks ago, but he wasn't on the injury report and neither was rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins, who dealt with a hamstring issue during camp.

Atkins could be dealing with something significant or the 32-year old could be receiving the 'Andrew Whitworth treatment.' The former Bengals offensive lineman was known for missing practice. He was saving his legs for game day.

Zac Taylor and the rest of the current staff could be doing the same with Atkins.

If he doesn't participate in practice at all this week, then that would be a bad sign, but if the veteran is able to get in a limited session or two, then fans can expect him to be on the field this Sunday against the Chargers.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!