Injury Roundup: The Latest on Mixon, Reader, Prince and Others

    December 22, 2021
    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon, D.J. Reader, Isaiah Prince and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

    Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries.
    CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon practiced on Wednesday, despite suffering a sprained ankle in Cincinnati's Week 16 win over Denver. 

    Mixon was a full participant on Wednesday.

    Right tackle Isaiah Prince also practiced. He missed Sunday's game due to an illness. 

    Hakeem Adeniji (ankle) also practiced, even though he didn't finish Sunday's game against the Broncos. 

    D.J. Reader, Drew Sample, Khalid Kareem and Logan Wilson were all out on Wednesday.

    Check out the Bengals' complete injury report below. For more on the team, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    image003 (52)

