Injury Roundup: The Latest on Mixon, Reader, Prince and Others

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon, D.J. Reader, Isaiah Prince and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon practiced on Wednesday, despite suffering a sprained ankle in Cincinnati's Week 16 win over Denver.
Mixon was a full participant on Wednesday.
Right tackle Isaiah Prince also practiced. He missed Sunday's game due to an illness.
Hakeem Adeniji (ankle) also practiced, even though he didn't finish Sunday's game against the Broncos.
D.J. Reader, Drew Sample, Khalid Kareem and Logan Wilson were all out on Wednesday.
Check out the Bengals' complete injury report below. For more on the team, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush
Playoff Picture: A Breakdown Entering Week 16
Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8
Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos
Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos
Read More
Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver
It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver
Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos
Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line
Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad
Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos
Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos
Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops
Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success
Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals