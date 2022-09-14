Skip to main content

Bengals Injury Roundup: Latest on Tee Higgins, Trent Taylor, Devin Asiasi and More

Cincinnati is hoping to get Higgins back this week.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The 23-year-old suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Steelers. 

He hasn't cleared concussion protocol, but there's still hope he could play on Sunday against the Cowboys. 

Wide receiver Trent Taylor (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shin) were both out. Tight end Devin Asiasi (quad) was a limited participant. 

Alex Cappa, Trey Hendrickson, Hayden Hurst and Cordell Volson were all listed on the injury report, but were full participants in practice. Check out the entire report below.

image001 (9)

Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is assisted off the field after suffering an injury during the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
