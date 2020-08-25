Injury Roundup — The latest on A.J. Green, Shawn Williams, Jordan Evans, Alex Redmond and others

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green has missed multiple practices after aggravating his left hamstring in practice on Aug. 17.

Head coach Zac Taylor downplayed the injury, saying his absence was just 'precautionary.' The 32-year-old is expected to return to practice Wednesday, which is good news for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

"I expect him to work back into drills this week," Taylor said. "That wasn’t a concern when we were holding him out. We’re early in training camp and we have some other guys at that position we need to look at. I think it was smart of us to hold him out for a couple of days. We’ll get him back in action tomorrow [Wednesday]."

The Bengals expect Green to participate in Sunday's scrimmage, even if it's during a non-tackling portion of the game. They want Burrow and Green to be in sync before the season opener on Sept. 13.

Other Updates

Shawn Williams (calf) has worked on the rehab field in recent days. He was carted off the field last week. The Bengals didn't offer much of an update, but it sounds like things are trending in the right direction.

"We’ll take that week-to week," Taylor said. "I think he’s feeling pretty good."

Linebacker Jordan Evans is also week-to-week after strained his hamstring on Monday. He was carted off the field, but it looks like he avoided serious injury.

Those are just some of the many soft-tissue injuries that have occurred across the league in recent weeks. It's something the Bengals are monitoring.

"We talk about it daily with the strength and conditioning staff and our training staff," Taylor said. "It’s a fine line. You’ve got work you need to get in practice, you’re missing reps. You play in three weeks. You have a shortened roster. There’s not a lot of depth, so guys have to go. We’re trying to be mindful of how many days in a row we’re asking these guys to really run and open up and work. We certainly manage the player loads as the strength and conditioning staff monitor it. It’s something we look at. Some of the veterans who have some more wear and tear on them, we put them on a little bit different schedule so we can follow them and take care of them. It’s an issue every team in the league is dealing with right now and you just have to keep working through it and hope you’re taking care of the guys we can."

Carlos Dunlap, Joe Mixon and Carl Lawson sat out of Monday's practice with minor injuries. It was likely to avoid anything more serious. They're expected to return to the field on Wednesday.

Offensive guard Alex Redmond remains on the non-football injury list. The team will re-evaluate him in the coming days to see if he's ready to start practicing. He's made 23 starts for the Bengals over the last three seasons.

Renell Wren was placed on injured reserve after suffering a quad injury last week. The team isn't ready to rule him out for the season, but it was a significant injury.

