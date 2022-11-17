Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on DJ Reader, Chris Evans, Dax Hill and More

CINCINNATI — DJ Reader continues to practice with the team and is expected to be activated ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Dax Hill, Josh Tupou and Ja'Marr Chase missed practice for a second-straight day. Tupou and Chase have already been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Chris Evans and Tre Flowers continue to participate in a limited capacity. There's a chance that both guys can suit up against the Steelers.

Check out Thursday's official injury report below.

