Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tyler Boyd, William Jackson and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to win three straight games for the first time since 2015 on Sunday against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati beat the Steelers 27-17 on Monday Night Football in Week 15 and followed it up by winning a shootout over Deshaun Watson and the Texans last Sunday.

If they're going to make it three straight, then they may have to do it without their best cornerback.

William Jackson III suffered a concussion against the Texans. He didn't practice on Wednesday and might not pass through protocol in time to play on Sunday.

If he can't suit up, then Darius Phillips and LeShaun Sims would likely start on the outside with Mackensie Alexander starting at the nickel cornerback spot.

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd returned to practice on Wednesday. He was limited, but it's a sign that he's moved through to the next phase of concussion protocol. Boyd hasn't played since suffering a concussion in the first half of the Bengals' win over the Steelers.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Jordan Evans were both limited on Wednesday with hamstring injuries. Center B.J. Finney didn't practice due to an abdomen issue.

A.J. Green, Mike Daniels and Phillips were all given rest days. They're expected to return to practice on Thursday.

Sunday's game against the Ravens could be Green's last game with the Bengals. The 32-year-old is playing on the franchise tag and could become a free agent in March if he doesn't sign an extension with the team.

Check out Wednesday's entire injury report below.