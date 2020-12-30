NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tyler Boyd, William Jackson and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to win three straight games for the first time since 2015 on Sunday against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium. 

Cincinnati beat the Steelers 27-17 on Monday Night Football in Week 15 and followed it up by winning a shootout over Deshaun Watson and the Texans last Sunday. 

If they're going to make it three straight, then they may have to do it without their best cornerback. 

William Jackson III suffered a concussion against the Texans. He didn't practice on Wednesday and might not pass through protocol in time to play on Sunday.

If he can't suit up, then Darius Phillips and LeShaun Sims would likely start on the outside with Mackensie Alexander starting at the nickel cornerback spot.

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd returned to practice on Wednesday. He was limited, but it's a sign that he's moved through to the next phase of concussion protocol. Boyd hasn't played since suffering a concussion in the first half of the Bengals' win over the Steelers.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Jordan Evans were both limited on Wednesday with hamstring injuries. Center B.J. Finney didn't practice due to an abdomen issue. 

A.J. Green, Mike Daniels and Phillips were all given rest days. They're expected to return to practice on Thursday. 

Sunday's game against the Ravens could be Green's last game with the Bengals. The 32-year-old is playing on the franchise tag and could become a free agent in March if he doesn't sign an extension with the team.

Check out Wednesday's entire injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

image003 (17)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) eyes an overthrown pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the third quarter during a Week 1 NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals lost 16-13. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13
News

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tyler Boyd, William Jackson and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

December 21, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Whitworth Cleared to Practice for Rams

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Praises Bengals Assistant Coaches Ahead of Season Finale

Zac Taylor
News

Podcast: The Significance of Zac Taylor's Winning Streak and the Bengals' Offseason

Zac Taylor on Bengals' winning streak and baltimore ravens
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on the Ravens, the Bengals' Offseason and His Coaching Staff

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Brandon Allen Making Case to be Part of Bengals' Solution at Quarterback

Green Bay Packers player Aaron Rodgers celebrates the Packers 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to advance to the Divisional playoff game Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Packers13 01 Wood
GM Report

Podcast: NFL Season Awards, the Wiggins Jinx and a Look Ahead to the NFL Draft

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) reacts while running onto the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Brandon Allen's Recent Play and Our Final Mailbag of 2020

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) and Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) smile as they walk off the field following the 33-25 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 4
News

The Return: Let's Talk Bengals on ESPN 1530