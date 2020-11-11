SI.com
Injury Roundup — The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams and the Rest of the Bengals

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were banged up going into the bye week, but they're hoping to get a few of their guys back this Sunday against the Steelers. 

Running back Joe Mixon didn't practice on Wednesday, but he did do some work on the sideline. He's missed back-to-back games with a foot injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Colts. 

The team is also hoping to have Bobby Hart (knee) and Jonah Williams (stinger) back in action against the Steelers.

"A couple of guys we'll see how they go throughout the week. Some of them will just do individual [drills] today," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Jonah won't do team periods today and Mixon won't either, but we're encouraged by their progress and see where they're at [Thursday]. Same with Bobby Hart."

Hart didn't practice on Wednesday according to the Bengals' injury report. Williams was a limited participant. 

Sam Hubbard and Xavier Su'a-Filo were both cleared to practice this week after suffering elbow and ankle injuries, respectively. Neither player is on the 53-man roster, so they weren't listed on Wednesday's injury report. 

Hubbard is expected to play against the Steelers. 

"He's felt really good," Taylor said. "The bye week came at a really good time. We're prepared to throw him out there and see how he does. I know that he's feeling really good."

Su'a-Filo is more of a question mark, but there's a chance he's available as well. 

Michael Jordan (illness) and Trey Hopkins (concussion) have both been cleared and will suit up this week. 

Check out Wednesday's entire injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

injured red week 10
