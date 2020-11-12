Injury Roundup — The Latest on Joe Mixon and Encouraging News For Jonah Williams

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn't practice on Thursday because of a foot injury that has already forced him to miss two games.

The team was hoping that he would be able to return on Sunday against the Steelers, but he didn't participate on Thursday. Mixon did do some agility work, including running and cutting on Wednesday, which appeared to be a step in the right direction.

Friday is an important day for the 24-year-old. If he doesn't practice, then veteran Giovani Bernard would likely make his third start in a row.

The Bengals' secondary is as thin as its' been all season, as Mackensie Alexander is dealing with an illness that kept him out on Thursday. He hasn't practice this week. Darius Phillips has also been out with a groin injury that he suffered in the Bengals' win over the Titans.

Cornerback LeShaun Sims was limited on Thursday due to a concussion. He wasn't on Wednesday's injury report.

The Bengals' offensive line is almost as bad as the secondary. Bobby Hart (knee) didn't practice on Thursday. Fred Johnson, who filled in for Hart at right tackle in Week 9, is on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Starting left tackle Jonah Williams was in full pads and practiced in a limited capacity. They're hoping he can return after missing a game and a half with a neck injury he suffered against the Browns.

Geno Atkins didn't practice for a second-straight day due to personal reasons and wide receiver John Ross (foot) was limited.

Check out Thursday's entire injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!