SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Joe Mixon and Encouraging News For Jonah Williams

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn't practice on Thursday because of a foot injury that has already forced him to miss two games. 

The team was hoping that he would be able to return on Sunday against the Steelers, but he didn't participate on Thursday. Mixon did do some agility work, including running and cutting on Wednesday, which appeared to be a step in the right direction.

Friday is an important day for the 24-year-old. If he doesn't practice, then veteran Giovani Bernard would likely make his third start in a row. 

The Bengals' secondary is as thin as its' been all season, as Mackensie Alexander is dealing with an illness that kept him out on Thursday. He hasn't practice this week. Darius Phillips has also been out with a groin injury that he suffered in the Bengals' win over the Titans.

Cornerback LeShaun Sims was limited on Thursday due to a concussion. He wasn't on Wednesday's injury report. 

The Bengals' offensive line is almost as bad as the secondary. Bobby Hart (knee) didn't practice on Thursday. Fred Johnson, who filled in for Hart at right tackle in Week 9, is on the COVID-19 reserve list. 

Starting left tackle Jonah Williams was in full pads and practiced in a limited capacity. They're hoping he can return after missing a game and a half with a neck injury he suffered against the Browns. 

Geno Atkins didn't practice for a second-straight day due to personal reasons and wide receiver John Ross (foot) was limited. 

Check out Thursday's entire injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

image001 (2)
THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Bengals' Recent Moves Have Caught the Attention of the Locker Room

The Cincinnati Bengals' Recent Moves Have Caught the Attention of the Locker Room

James Rapien

Steelers and Ravens Players Respond to Bengals' Tweet About 'Steelers Week'

Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens Players Respond to Cincinnati Bengals' Tweet About 'Steelers Week'

James Rapien

by

ihaase

Watch: Quinton Spain on Joining Bengals, Joe Burrow, His Versatility and More

Quinton Spain on Joining Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow, His Versatility and More

James Rapien

Anthony Muñoz: Action, Not Words Key to Social Injustice Movement

Cincinnati Bengals Legend Anthony Muñoz Says Action, Not Words Are Key to Social Injustice Movement

James Rapien

Anthony Muñoz on Joe Burrow, Bengals-Steelers, His Foundation and More

Cincinnati Bengals legend Anthony Munoz on Joe Burrow, Bengals-Steelers, His Foundation and More

James Rapien

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams and the Rest of the Bengals

The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams and the Rest of the Cincinnati Bengals' injuries

James Rapien

by

zoeyi

Watch: Zac Taylor on the Bengals' Injuries, Positive COVID-19 Tests and the Steelers

Zac Taylor on the Cincinnati Bengals' Injuries, Positive COVID-19 Tests and the Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

NFL Passes Measure to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and Scouts

NFL Passes Measure to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and Scouts

James Rapien

by

MsBengalNow

Bengals Acquire Former Falcons Defensive End Takk McKinley

Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Falcons Defensive End Takk McKinley

James Rapien

Podcast: Bengals Claim Takk McKinley, Plus Injury Updates and an Inside Look at the Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals Claim Takk McKinley, Plus Injury Updates and an Inside Look at the Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien