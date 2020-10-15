Injury Roundup — Atkins Limited, Tate and Phillips Trending in Right Direction

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with multiple injuries heading into Sunday's game against the Colts.

They'll be without defensive linemen DJ Reader and Sam Hubbard for the foreseeable future.

Reader was placed on injured reserve on Monday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Hubbard's outlook is a little brighter, but the Bengals still placed him on injured reserve on Thursday. The 25-year-old will miss at least three games with a left elbow injury.

Running back Joe Mixon was the only player outside of Hubbard that didn't participate in Thursday's practice. He didn't participate due to personal reasons.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was a limited participant for the second-straight day. That's a good sign for the 26-year-old. He's missed back-to-back games. The Bengals would love to have him on the field this Sunday against the Colts.

Geno Atkins (shoulder) and A.J. Green (hamstring) were both limited on Thursday. Both veterans are expected to suit up in Indianapolis.

“It'll be fine. It is what is. It feels much better so I’ll be fine," Green said before practice. "I didn’t want it to be a long-time thing. It was best for me just to get out [of the Ravens game]. And then I got worked on right after the game on Sunday and Monday, Tuesday. I feel much better.”

Auden Tate (shoulder) and Darius Phillips (shoulder) were both limited. Both players popped up on Wednesday's injury report. They appear to be trending in the right direction.

Running back Giovani Bernard remained limited with a groin issue and veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap returned to practice after resting on Wednesday.

Check out their entire injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!