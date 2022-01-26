Here's the Latest Bengals' Injury Updates Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Chiefs

Cincinnati is relatively healthy going into the AFC Championship Game.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are just one win away from their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988 and they're about as healthy as any team could hope for at this stage of the season.

Cincinnati practiced on Wednesday for the first time this week. Rookie defensive end Cam Sample (groin) missed practice.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) and wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) were both limited.

Veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels also returned to practice after being out last week. He suffered a groin injury against the Raiders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. There's at least a chance he could play this week against the Chiefs. The former Pro Bowler is on the practice squad, which means he doesn't have to be listed on the official injury report.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (knee), wide receiver Tee Higgins (thumb) and linebacker Keandre Jones (thumb) were all listed on the injury report, but they were full participants on Wedmesday.

Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

