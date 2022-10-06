Skip to main content

Injury Roundup: Updates on La'el Collins, Tee Higgins, Evan McPherson and Others

Cincinnati is getting healthy ahead of Sunday's matchup in Baltimore.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to prepare for Sunday night's matchup against the Ravens. 

Right tackle La'el Collins practiced on Thursday for the first time since Sept. 16th. He was limited, but it's a step in the right direction for the veteran as he continues to play through a back issue. 

Tee Higgins (ankle) practiced for a second-straight day in a limited capacity. Devin Asiasi and Hayden Hurst were also limited.

Evan McPherson was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday. 

Check out the entire injury report below. 

image001 (16)

