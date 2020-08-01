AllBengals
The Bengals are interested in reuniting with Domata Peko

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have reached out to veteran nose tackle Domata Peko about a potential reunion league sources told AllBengals.com. 

Peko, 35, spent the first 11 seasons (2006-16) of his career in Cincinnati. He recently tweeted about being willing and ready to return to the NFL for a 15th season. 

The Bengals are in the market for a defensive tackle after Josh Tupou decided to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. 

League sources say Peko is open to returning to the team that drafted him in the fourth-round (123rd overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft. 

After spending 10 years in Cincinnati, he signed a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos in 2017. Peko wasn't on a roster at the start of the 2019 season, but he found his way back into the NFL after the Ravens signed him in November. 

He played in seven games and made three starts for Baltimore, finishing with 14 tackles.

Minnesota is another team that could be in the mix for Peko after defensive tackle Michael Pierce opted out of the season. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was the Bengals defensive coordinator from 2008-13. 

Peko was a locker room leader during his time in Cincinnati. He got along well with his teammates, including Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap. 

Bringing in a veteran like Peko could be a wise move. He may not be the player that he once was, but the Bengals need some help on the interior of their defensive line. He's an experienced player that can contribute in a complimentary role. 

The Bengals are looking to build a culture and adding a veteran like Peko at this stage of the season would only help that process. 

Comments (1)
Going to need all the veteran leadership they can get, small deal would be worth it for that alone.

