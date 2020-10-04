SI.com
Halftime Observations: Bengals offense leaves points on the field, trail Jaguars 13-10

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals trail the Jaguars 13-10 at halftime. 

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has completed 13-of-18 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown. 

Cincinnati trailed 10-3 late in the first half, when Burrow found running back Joe Mixon for a nine-yard touchdown. It was Mixon's first score of the 2020 season. 

Burrow completed 4-of-5 pass attempts on the 75-yard scoring drive. 

The Jaguars answered with a field goal at the end of the half. They drove 73 yards on eight plays to take the lead.

The Bengals' injury issues on defense were obvious in the second half. are shorthanded on defense. They only allowed 13 points, but the Jaguars missed a field goal and quarterback Gardner Minshew had as much time as he needed to push the ball downfield. The Bengals have only pressured the second-year signal-caller three times.

Turnover

The Bengals drove 88 yards down to the Jaguars' one-yard line on their first possession of the second quarter. Burrow connected with Tee Higgins for 30 yards to get Cincinnati in the red zone. 

The Bengals opted to throw on 3rd-and-Goal from the one-yard line. Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack took the ball from Drew Sample on a fade play for one of the best interceptions you'll see all season. 

The Jaguars' offense took advantage of their opportunity, driving 66-yards in 11 plays. Aldrick Rosas kicked a 32-yard field goal to give Jacksonville a 10-3 lead. 

Missed Opportunities

The Bengals' offense began their first possession on the Jaguars' 43-yard line following an interception by Jordan Evans. 

They went three-and-out and were forced to punt. 

The Jaguars drove downfield on the proceeding possession, but missed a 48-yard field goal, which gave the Bengals offense the ball at their own 38-yard line. 

Burrow marched right down the field and appeared to give Cincinnati a 6-0 lead when he found Tyler Boyd in the end zone. The 16-yard touchdown was negated due to a holding call on center Trey Hopkins. The Bengals were forced to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Randy Bullock. He's made seven straight attempts.

Great Catch

Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark was able to get two feet down in the back of the end zone to get his team on the board.

He's a huge part of their offense. Look for Gardner Minshew to continue to look Chark's way in the second half. 

The Bengals will win if....

This offense left at least seven points on the field in that first half. The defense is playing without Geno Atkins, Mike Daniels, Mackensie Alexander and Logan Wilson. They're going to give up yards and points to Jacksonville. 

It's up to Zac Taylor to dial up the right plays to get Burrow and the rest of this offense going. 

The offense is going to have to carry the Bengals to their first win of the season. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

