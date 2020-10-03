Previewing the Bengals-Jaguars Matchup With John Shipley of JaguarReport

CINCINNATI — The Bengals enter Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars hoping to win their first game of the 2020 season.

They've lost two games by a total of eight points and tied with the Eagles in Week 3.

The Bengals are 3-point favorites against the Jaguars. It's the first time they've been favored this season.

"They're very similar to the Chargers," rookie quarterback Joe Burrow said this week. "They have good pass rush, good young corners that are going to be physical and understand what they're trying to do.

"We're very confident ourselves. We have to have a great week of practice, and every week, week in and week out we expect to win."

The Jaguars were expected to "tank for Trevor [Lawrence]," but they've surprised people so far this season.

Jacksonville is 1-2, which includes a last-second loss to the Titans.

I asked John Shipley from JaguarReport a series of questions about their talented offense, their defense and much more. Check out our Q & A below!

How big of a surprise has James Robinson been and do you think fans still think about Leonard Fournette?

"Frankly, he's been the surprise of Jacksonville's season. He was obviously a dominant FCS running back but with no preseason and no serious contact in training camp, it was hard to tell how legitimate he actually was. Since then, all he's done is rack up the fourth-most scrimmage yards in the AFC despite the Jaguars being ranked 30th in rushing attempts. As for Leonard Fournette, a lot of fans liked him for the same reason it seems like all of his teammates liked him. He's an engaging, fun and genuine personality. But on the field, Robinson already looks more potent as a player than Fournette ever did for the Jaguars in three seasons. It only took him three games to match Fournette's 2019 touchdown total, after all."

Gardner Minshew struggled without DJ Chark in the lineup last week. What do you expect to see from the duo on Sunday?

"DJ Chark's agent needs to save the tape and box score from Jacksonville's Week 3 game. It was a perfect example of why the Jaguars need him so badly week in and week out, and more specifically why Gardner Minshew needs him. Minshew is a quarterback who can fall into lulls at times before a big play snaps him out of it. "Typically, that big play is to Chark, who is Jacksonville's best offensive player and best one-on-one mismatch.On Sunday, I think the Jaguars likely won't target Chark a ton because it remains to be seen if he's truly 100%, and they have plenty of other receivers to get involved. With that said, I think they will come out with a few designed downfield shots to Chark, who can outrun and out leap most defenders."

This defense looks much different than it has in the past. What are their strengths and weaknesses?

"Jacksonville's defense is much different than it has looked in the last couple of years. In the past, Jacksonville have Pro Bowl defenders at all three levels of the field. Now, they have mostly first, second or third year players mixed in with a few solid veterans.



"Right now, the Jaguars' strength on defense is definitely stopping the run. Myles Jack has been arguably the NFL's best linebacker this season in large part because he has been flying everywhere against the run this year, and the Jaguars have yet to give up truly a big day to any running back.



"The weakness is absolutely the pass defense. You can't even say if it's the rush or the coverage, because both have struggled. CJ Henderson was dominant in Week 1, but his play has dropped off some since then. Meanwhile, a defensive line with three first round picks on it has just three sacks this season. Jacksonville has some pieces on defense, but it's yet to come together against passers."

The Jaguars' pass rush is young, but talented. Is a breakthrough coming?

"If you're the Jaguars, then you have to hope so. If there is one bright side for Jacksonville's pass rush, it's that Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson actually been close more than a few times. They're winning some one-on-ones. They just aren't doing it quickly enough in most cases, with Allen especially just barely missing out on several sacks.



"Allen has the talent to be one of the best pass rushers in football, he just has to put it together on a consistent basis. After seeing what he did as a rookie, it is hard to think he can't at least get back to his 2019 form. Chaisson's development may take a bit longer, but he has the speed to get some sacks with his quickness alone."



This team doesn't look like it's "Tanking for Trevor" like so many have said. Are they tanking or do they expect to surprise people this season?

"Whether Jacksonville's front office is tanking has been widely disputed, but there is zero real reason to think the Jaguars' roster and coaching staff ever had those intentions. Instead, it was always clear they'd battle weekly this year, and they have used the tanking talk as motivation.



"Simply put, even a torn-down Jaguars roster isn't quite bad enough to tank. Add in some surprising talents like James Robinson and a quality play-caller in Jay Gruden, and the Jaguars are better than the team many people thought they'd be. They might not be very good, if good at all, but they aren't a disaster."

For more on the Bengals and this matchup, go here!