Bengals award jersey numbers to all seven draft picks

The Bengals have been praised for what they did in the NFL Draft.

Cincinnati added quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first two rounds. The Bengals expect the duo to have a big impact this season.

Burrow will wear No. 9, while Higgins will sport No. 85.

Carson Palmer was the last Bengals' starting quarterback to wear No. 9. He made a living throwing to Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson, who obviously wore No. 85.

The rookie duo hopes to have similar, if not more success on the field.

"I’m going to work as hard as I can to bring winning to Cincinnati," Burrow said after being drafted. "Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do it. Hopefully I can bring something to the team that is positive and brings about wins.”

While Burrow was being interviewed, Higgins was falling out of the first round.

Johnson thought the Clemson star should've been off the board in round one.

"This is bull s---, Tee Higgins is game changing player, I’m headed to bed," Johnson tweeted on Thursday night.

The Bengals gave Higgins a first round grade and pounced on him with the first pick on day two. The 6-4, 215 pound wide receiver finished with 27 touchdowns in 37 career games.

Cincinnati can only sit back and wait to see if 'Burrow-to-Higgins' will take the place of 'Palmer-to-Johnson' or 'Dalton-to-Green.'

The other five Bengals' draft picks were also awarded their numbers:

Logan Wilson — No. 55

Akeem Davis-Gaither — No. 59

Khalid Kareem — No. 90

Hakeem Adeniji — No. 77

Markus Bailey — No. 51

The Bengals also agreed to terms with 10 college free agents, but their jersey numbers haven't be assigned. For a complete list of who they added, go here.