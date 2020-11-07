SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals Safety Jessie Bates Fined $20K for Hit on Titans Wide Receiver Adam Humphries

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The NFL fined Bengals safety Jessie Bates was fined $20,000 for his hit on Titans wide receiver Adam Humphies in the second quarter of Cincinnati's 31-20 win over Tennessee. 

Humphries suffered a concussion and was out for the game. 

Officials didn't call a penalty on the play. It was originally called a catch, but the ball hit the ground after Bates' hit. Humphries was on the ground for several minutes before being carted off the field. 

Bates is having a breakout season for the Bengals. He had a red zone interception in the Bengals' win over the Titans. He's been one of the best safeties in the NFL. 

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave him a game ball for his performance. 

"It’s my first one in three years," Bates said. "It’s a really good feeling. It's not just me why we have success today. I give praise to our d-line, especially our O-line, those guys were on scout team two weeks ago and they step up big and played a hell of a game today. I’d rather give all the game balls to them."

READ MORE: Predictions for the Bengals' Final Eight Games

READ MORE: Chad Johnson Weighs in on Tee Higgins' Potential

Bates has been fined four times for hits this season. The 23-year-old is known for his coverage skills, but he isn't afraid to deliver a big hit. 

"Fourth time getting fined this year," Bates wrote on his Instagram story. "Sh** crazy, man."

He'll probably appeal the fine, but that could be a hard case to win.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Phil Simms on Joe Burrow's Play: 'It's So Above Where I Was Probably Ever in My Career'

Phil Simms praises Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Chad Johnson Weighs in on Tee Higgins' Potential

Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson Weighs in on Tee Higgins' Potential

James Rapien

Stock Watch: Bengals Trending Up in Key Areas

Cincinnati Bengals Key Trends Entering the Second Half of the Season

Russ Heltman

Bengals Place Trae Waynes and Fred Johnson on COVID-19 Reserve List

Two Cincinnati Bengals Players Test Positive For COVID-19

James Rapien

Second Half Preview: A Prediction for the Bengals' Final Eight Games

A Prediction for the Cincinnati Bengals' Final Eight Games

James Rapien

Former Bengals WR Mohamed Sanu Reunites With Marvin Jones in Detroit

Former CIncinnati Bengals WR Mohamed Sanu Reunites With Marvin Jones with Detroit Lions

James Rapien

Watch: Bengals' Burrow and Boyd Mic'd Up

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Tyler Boyd Mic'd Up

James Rapien

Oddsmakers: Joe Burrow Enters MVP Conversation for First Time

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow Enters MVP Conversation for First Time

James Rapien

Podcast: Joe Burrow Vs Justin Herbert, Plus Forecasting the Second Half of the Bengals' Season

Joe Burrow Vs Justin Herbert, Plus Forecasting the Second Half of the Cincinnati Bengals' Season

James Rapien

Report: Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Fined $100K for Not Wearing Mask on Sideline

Pittsburgh Steelers and Head Coach Mike Tomlin Fined By NFL for Not Wearing Masks

James Rapien