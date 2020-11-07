Bengals Safety Jessie Bates Fined $20K for Hit on Titans Wide Receiver Adam Humphries

CINCINNATI — The NFL fined Bengals safety Jessie Bates was fined $20,000 for his hit on Titans wide receiver Adam Humphies in the second quarter of Cincinnati's 31-20 win over Tennessee.

Humphries suffered a concussion and was out for the game.

Officials didn't call a penalty on the play. It was originally called a catch, but the ball hit the ground after Bates' hit. Humphries was on the ground for several minutes before being carted off the field.

Bates is having a breakout season for the Bengals. He had a red zone interception in the Bengals' win over the Titans. He's been one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave him a game ball for his performance.

"It’s my first one in three years," Bates said. "It’s a really good feeling. It's not just me why we have success today. I give praise to our d-line, especially our O-line, those guys were on scout team two weeks ago and they step up big and played a hell of a game today. I’d rather give all the game balls to them."

READ MORE: Predictions for the Bengals' Final Eight Games

READ MORE: Chad Johnson Weighs in on Tee Higgins' Potential

Bates has been fined four times for hits this season. The 23-year-old is known for his coverage skills, but he isn't afraid to deliver a big hit.

"Fourth time getting fined this year," Bates wrote on his Instagram story. "Sh** crazy, man."

He'll probably appeal the fine, but that could be a hard case to win.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!