Joe Burrow Plans to Return to Cincinnati For Rehab Next Week

Burrow underwent successful knee reconstruction surgery last month
CINCINNATI — Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to return to Cincinnati to continue rehab next week according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Burrow, 24, suffered a torn ACL, MCL and other damage to his left knee in Cincinnati's Week 11 loss to Washington. He had successful surgery last month in California. 

He stayed there for his initial rehab, but will return to Cincinnati to work with the Bengals' rehabilitation staff. 

Burrow won't be alone. 

Running back Joe Mixon and tight end C.J. Uzomah will also be rehabbing their injuries at Paul Brown Stadium according to Hobson.

Mixon missed the Bengals' final 10 games with a foot injury. Uzomah tore his Achilles in Week 2 against the Browns.

"Everything’s gone well, no setbacks," Uzomah said this week. "I’m able to jog on it a little bit now, again, it’s ahead of what the doctors schedule initially said. I feel great, honestly.”

Uzomah is looking forward to catching passes from Burrow since the two will both be in Cincinnati for most of the offseason to rehab. 

"We’ll rehab together and I know he doesn’t really need a knee to sit down and throw a ball to me," Uzomah said. 'I’m gonna tell him just to sit down in a chair or something and throw a ball to me and I’ll run routes and stuff. I’m looking forward to seeing his progress and his progression with that injury.”

Burrow hasn't spoken to the media since he suffered the injury, but he did give his stamp of approval on the Bengals' decision to keep head coach Zac Taylor for a third season. 

"Couldn’t be more excited about the future of our organization," Burrow tweeted on Monday. "We have a great foundation and great people at the top. Look forward to giving the fans what they deserve. Also hopefully that’s the last time I ever have to watch a game on tv."

Burrow is expected to make a full recovery and the Bengals are hopeful that he can return for the start of the 2021 season. 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass while warming up before the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati.
