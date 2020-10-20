SI.com
Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year Odds Drop for Second Consecutive Week

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the odds-on favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year for months. 

That changed last week when Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert jumped ahead of Burrow. 

Los Angeles selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in April's NFL Draft. 

Herbert has thrown for 1,195 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions in four starts. The Chargers are 0-4 in those games, but he's played at a high level. 

Burrow struggled in Week 5 against the Ravens, which helped Herbert jump him in the Rookie of the Year race. 

The Bengals rookie signal-caller bounced back on Sunday against the Colts. He completed 25-of-39 passes for 313 yards and one interception. He also had a rushing touchdown. 

The Bengals blew a 21-point lead in the 31-27 loss and fell to 1-4-1 on the season. Despite posting solid numbers, Burrow's odds of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year fell for a second consecutive week.

He has 7/2 (+350) odds entering Week 7. He had 5/2 (+250) odds last week. Herbert's chances moved from 11/10 to 4/5 even though the Chargers were on their bye.

Check out the complete odds for the Offensive Rookie of the Year below! Courtesy of BetOnline.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Justin Herbert -125

 Joe Burrow +350

Justin Jefferson +700 

Chase Claypool +1000 

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +1000

Tua Tagovailoa +1200 

Ceedee Lamb +1600 

D'Andre Swift +2000 

Jonathan Taylor +2500 

Antonio Gibson +4000 

Henry Ruggs III +4000 

James Robinson +5000 

Jerry Jeudy +5000 

Brandon Aiyuk +8000

