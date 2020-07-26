Bengals DE Kendall Futrell one of six NFL players to be placed on COVID-19 reserve list

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Kendall Futrell was one of six NFL players to test positive for COVID-19 according to the league transaction wire.

Futrell, 22, signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina. He finished with 63 tackles (16 for loss), 11 sacks and forced three fumbles in 12 games last season.

Defensive back Nigel Warrior (Ravens), running back Dontrell Hilliard (Browns), defensive back Jovante Moffatt (Browns), wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson (Cowboys) and wide receiver Aleva Hifo (Chiefs) are the other five players that were placed on the reserve list after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Rookies across the NFL were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and Friday of last week. Veterans will be tested this week.

Bengals vets will report to Paul Brown Stadium for training camp on Tuesday, July 28. They will be tested for COVID-19 and be sent home. If they test negative, then they'll come back to the facility on Friday to take another test. It'll take 24 hours for the results.

Every player needs to test negative for COVID-19 twice before entering team facilities.

Bengals players are being tested in the players parking lot at Paul Brown Stadium.

Futrell and any other player that tests positive for COVID-19 will stay on the reserve list until medically cleared by doctors.

The NFL and the NFLPA have agreed that players on the active roster that test positive for coronavirus can be replaced by someone on the practice squad. Teams will be able to send that player back to the practice squad without placing them on waivers.

For more on training camp protocol and important dates for the Bengals, go here.