Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Named Special Teams Player of the Week

September 15, 2021
Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The rookie continues to impress.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was perfect in his debut on Sunday. The rookie made two field goals, including the game-winner at the end of overtime that helped propel Cincinnati past Minnesota

McPherson's stellar play caught the NFL's attention. He's been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

McPherson converted a 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and a game winning 33-yarder in overtime. He also made all three of his extra point attempts. 

At 22 years and 53 days old, McPherson became the youngest kicker in NFL history to kick a game-winner in overtime. Watch his postgame press conference below. 

the season opener just a few days away!

