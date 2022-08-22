Skip to main content

Bengals Offensive Lineman Lamont Gaillard Ruled Out With Right Calf Injury

The veteran left in the third quarter.

CINCINNATI — Bengals veteran offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard suffered a right calf injury in Sunday's game against the Giants and won't return. 

The veteran took snaps at both center and right guard. He's competing for a spot on the final 53-man roster. 

Gaillard is the Bengals third center, behind Ted Karras and B.J. Hill. Gaillard didn't return to the game, but he stayed in his uniform and finished the game on the sideline. 

