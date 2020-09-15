Injury Roundup — The latest on Geno Atkins, Randy Bullock and the rest of the Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals claimed former Browns kicker Austin Seibert on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was waived by Cleveland after he missed an extra point and a field goal in their 38-6 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. The Browns replaced him with veteran kicker Cody Parkey, who was on their practice squad.

The Bengals claimed Seibert because they're having kicker issues of their own. Randy Bullock suffered calf cramps during a potential game-tying 31-yard field goal attempt in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

He was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. The team believes he'll be able to play on Thursday against the Browns, but they wanted to have a backup plan in place.

"We expect Randy to kick this Thursday," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "But again, as he kinda worked through his tightness yesterday. We just wanted to make sure, but he's going to be in good shape. We're claiming him (Seibert). It's not a big deal. Randy's our kicker."

Cleveland selected Seibert in the fifth-round (170th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's made 25-of-30 career field goal attempts, including a 53-yarder last season.

The Bengals claimed him because he was already in the NFL's COVID-19 protocol. It would be next to impossible for them to bring in someone from the outside and get them ready to play on Thursday. This way they have an insurance policy if Bullock can't play.

The Bengals are going to have to make room for Seibert on the 53-man roster. Placing guard Xavier Su'a-Filo on injured reserve makes sense. He's going to miss multiple weeks after suffering a left ankle injury on Sunday against the Chargers. Billy Price will start at right guard on Thursday.

Bleak Outlook

Eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins (shoulder) missed practice again on Tuesday. He isn't expected to play against the Browns.

He appeared in 96 straight regular season games coming into the 2020 season. The streak was snapped after the shoulder injury kept him out of the Bengals Week 1 matchup against the Chargers.

The team continues to say Atkins is day-to-day, but he hasn't practiced in two weeks.

Other Updates

Bengals safety Shawn Williams was out again on Tuesday. He hasn't practiced with the team since suffering a calf injury in training camp.

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels also missed practice with a sore groin. He played through the injury last week against the Chargers, but he may not be able to do that against the Browns. Cincinnati could be without two of their top interior defensive linemen on Thursday.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!