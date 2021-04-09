Bengals Legend on Ring of Honor: 'Let Paul Brown and Anthony Muñoz Go in Alone'

The Bengals' inaugural class will be inducted this fall

CINCINNATI — The Bengals introduced their Ring of Honor on Thursday. Four legends will make up the inaugural class.

Pro Football Hall of Famers Paul Brown and Anthony Muñoz will be the first two inductees and season ticket holders will vote on the other two.

Bengals legend Cris Collinsworth believes the duo should go in alone.

"I would let Paul Brown and Anthony Muñoz go in alone the first year," Collinsworth tweeted. "Then our two MVP’s in year two, Kenny and Boomer."

There's a good chance that Ken Anderson [Kenny] gets in during this round of voting. Legendary cornerback Ken Riley also has a great chance of being inducted this fall.

Collinsworth's point is interesting. Inducting two this year and two in 2022 would give the Bengals plenty of former greats to pick from moving forward.

Unfortunately, they're playing catch up with their Ring of Honor. Riley sadly passed away last year. Getting in as many legends as possible—while they're alive—should be the goal.

If Anderson and Riley are the other two inductees in 2021, then you'd certainly expect Esiason to be right behind them in year two.

For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Chad Johnson is Spreading the Love in Cincinnati

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

Here's How the Sam Darnold Trade Impacts the Bengals

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook