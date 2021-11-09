Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    Bengals Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither Meeting With Foot Specialist About Injury

    The 22-year-old only played four snaps in Sunday's loss to the Browns.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither is expected to miss some time after suffering a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Browns. 

    The 22-year-old is meeting with a foot specialist, Dr. Robert Anderson, to determine the extent of the injury according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN

    Davis-Gaither has 28 tackles in nine games this season. He only played four snaps against Cleveland before he injured his foot. 

    The second-year linebacker is a big part of the Bengals' special teams unit and has flashed his potential on defense this season. 

    -----

