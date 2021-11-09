The 22-year-old only played four snaps in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither is expected to miss some time after suffering a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

The 22-year-old is meeting with a foot specialist, Dr. Robert Anderson, to determine the extent of the injury according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Davis-Gaither has 28 tackles in nine games this season. He only played four snaps against Cleveland before he injured his foot.

The second-year linebacker is a big part of the Bengals' special teams unit and has flashed his potential on defense this season.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook