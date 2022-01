Bengals Have Long Odds of Winning Super Bowl, Despite Being in AFC Championship Game

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are just one win away from the Super Bowl, but oddsmakers aren't expecting them to complete their quest.

Cincinnati has the longest odds of winning the big game according to BetOnline. Their odds of winning the Super Bowl are at 40/1, which is exactly where they were at the start of the playoffs.

The Chiefs (17/4) are the favorites, followed by the Rams (9/1), 49ers (22/1) and then the Bengals (40/1).

Oddsmakers aren't giving Cincinnati much of a chance to beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City is favored by 7.5-points according to the SI Sportsbook.

Will Cincinnati shock the football world? We'll find out on Sunday.

For more on the Bengals, including insight on their offensive line, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs

Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans

Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win

Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing

Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense

Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense

Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win

Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook