Skip to main content

Bengals Have Long Odds of Winning Super Bowl, Despite Being in AFC Championship Game

Will Cincinnati shock the football world?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are just one win away from the Super Bowl, but oddsmakers aren't expecting them to complete their quest. 

Cincinnati has the longest odds of winning the big game according to BetOnline. Their odds of winning the Super Bowl are at 40/1, which is exactly where they were at the start of the playoffs. 

The Chiefs (17/4) are the favorites, followed by the Rams (9/1), 49ers (22/1) and then the Bengals (40/1). 

Oddsmakers aren't giving Cincinnati much of a chance to beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City is favored by 7.5-points according to the SI Sportsbook.  

Will Cincinnati shock the football world? We'll find out on Sunday. 

For more on the Bengals, including insight on their offensive line, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs

Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans

Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win

Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans

Read More

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing

Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense

Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense

Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win

Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Have Long Odds of Winning Super Bowl, Despite Being in AFC Championship Game

just now
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops to throw during the second half of an AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow Praises Teammates Following Walk-off Win Over Titans

3 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) reacts after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) was sacked during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

4 hours ago
Joe Burrow
News

Chiefs Open as Significant Favorites Over Bengals in AFC Championship Game

14 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow
News

AFC Championship Game Set: Chiefs to Host Bengals in Kansas City

15 hours ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals linebackers Logan Wilson (55) and Germaine Pratt (57) during the second quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Bengals 145
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Down Look: Bengals Gut Out 19-16 Win Against Tennessee

23 hours ago
Brian Callahan, Lou Anarumo
News

Lou Anarumo Interviewing for Giants Head Coaching Job on Sunday

Jan 23, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a tackle of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22), background, in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans Jan 22 Afc Divisional Playoffs
AllBengals Insiders+

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Divisional Round Playoff Win Over Titans

Jan 23, 2022