Podcast: Another Bengals' Loss and a Chance to Right the Ship at the Trade Deadline

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Tony Pike and I discuss the Bengals' loss to the Browns, plus we talk about the value of Carlos Dunlap, John Ross, A.J. Green and others on the trade market. We also explain why Cincinnati should be sellers AND buyers at the deadline.

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to the Bengals Brawl Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, the iHeartRadio App or wherever you get your podcasts!

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

