Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals upset the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. They controlled the game from start to finish and never trailed in the 24-10 win.

Cincinnati is 2-1 on the season and the win over a division rival gave them a big boost in Sports Illustrated's Week 4 power rankings.

The Bengals are 19th this week after being 27th in Week 3. Greg Bishop isn't buying them yet, but likes what he's seen from Zac Taylor's squad.

"If Cincy continues its rise, expect a swift jump up our rankings. I’m not buying it—yet. I buy Joe Burrow as a potential Pro Bowl quarterback," Bishop wrote. "Joe Mixon appears to be fully healthy. And most NFL teams would be envious of the Bengals receivers, especially rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase, whose preseason drop issues seem like they’re from another lifetime. But for all the compliment bouquets tossed at Cincy’s “improved” defense, let’s see how it goes when the Bengals aren’t playing the Vikings, the Bears and the significantly worsened/aging Steelers. Verdict: jury is still out, but the Bengals appear primed for the postseason—in future years."

The Bengals are off to a good start, but they're going to have to win a few more games, starting with Thursday night's matchup against the Jaguars, if they're going to convince people that they are a true playoff contender.

