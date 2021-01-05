NewsAll Bengals+
The Bengals May Have Missed Their Chance to Reunite Joe Brady with Joe Burrow

Brady is set to interview for multiple head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will return for a third season. 

The 37-year-old has posted a 6-25-1 record in two years with the club, but the organization is optimistic that things will change for the better in 2021. 

"We remain bullish on the foundation Zac is building, and we look forward to next year giving our fans the winning results we all want," Bengals President Mike Brown said in a statement on Monday.

Taylor enters 2021 on the hot seat. He knows he has to win games in year three. If not, there won't be a year four. 

Holding onto a head coach with just six wins in two seasons is questionable enough, but it could cost the Bengals much more than just one season. 

Former LSU passing game coordinator and current Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady already interviewed for the Texans head coaching job. He's expected to meet with the Chargers and the Falcons in the coming days. 

Brady worked with Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow during his record-setting 2019 campaign at LSU. 

Reuniting Burrow and Brady would be ideal if the Bengals were to move on from Taylor. 

They kept him and now Brady could be scooped up by one of the six NFL teams that are looking for a new head coach. 

Burrow likes Taylor and approved of keeping him around, but it's hard to imagine the 24-year-old being upset about reuniting with Brady. 

Maybe the young offensive coordinator stays in Carolina for a second season. If he does, then there's always a chance the duo could reunite in 2022. 

But if Brady accepts a head coaching job in the coming days and has success, then there will be plenty of people wondering why Cincinnati didn't take a closer look at the man that helped unleash Burrow at LSU. 

It could become a moot point if Taylor has success moving forward, but how many NFL head coaches rebound from a 6-25-1 start?

Oct 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady prior to kickoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
