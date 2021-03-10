Bengals Meet With Speedy Wide Receiver Ahead of NFL Draft

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Bengals One of Many Teams to Meet With Speedy Wide Receiver Ahead of NFL Draft

This is one of the many wide receiver options the Bengals will look at this offseason
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a virtual meeting with Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

The 21-year-old was underutilized in college, but he has the ability to stretch the field and contribute on special teams as a kick returner. 

The Saints, Rams, Jets, Jaguars, Raiders, Bills and Washington Football Team also met with Smith-Marsette. 

He had 25 receptions for 345 yards and four touchdowns as a senior in 2020. The numbers don't pop off the page—mostly due to inconsistent quarterback play—but his versatility and speed make him an interesting sleeper in this draft class. 

With Alex Erickson and Brandon Wilson set to become free agents, Cincinnati should look to add another speedy special teamer in the draft, even if they re-sign one of their veterans. 

Smith-Marsette led the Big Ten and ranked fourth in the nation in kickoff return average (29.6 yards per return) in 2019. He was also named Offensive MVP in Iowa's Holiday Bowl win over USC as a junior. He became the second player in school history to score a receiving, rushing, and kickoff return touchdown in the same game.

The Bengals are in the market for a playmaker with upside like Smith-Marsette. He's expected to be drafted in rounds 3-5. Watch a feature on the Iowa speedster below.

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
