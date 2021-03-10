Bengals Meet With Speedy Wide Receiver Ahead of NFL Draft

Bengals One of Many Teams to Meet With Speedy Wide Receiver Ahead of NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a virtual meeting with Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.
The 21-year-old was underutilized in college, but he has the ability to stretch the field and contribute on special teams as a kick returner.
The Saints, Rams, Jets, Jaguars, Raiders, Bills and Washington Football Team also met with Smith-Marsette.
He had 25 receptions for 345 yards and four touchdowns as a senior in 2020. The numbers don't pop off the page—mostly due to inconsistent quarterback play—but his versatility and speed make him an interesting sleeper in this draft class.
With Alex Erickson and Brandon Wilson set to become free agents, Cincinnati should look to add another speedy special teamer in the draft, even if they re-sign one of their veterans.
SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more Bengals coverage, including NFL Draft and Free Agency Breakdowns!
Smith-Marsette led the Big Ten and ranked fourth in the nation in kickoff return average (29.6 yards per return) in 2019. He was also named Offensive MVP in Iowa's Holiday Bowl win over USC as a junior. He became the second player in school history to score a receiving, rushing, and kickoff return touchdown in the same game.
The Bengals are in the market for a playmaker with upside like Smith-Marsette. He's expected to be drafted in rounds 3-5. Watch a feature on the Iowa speedster below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag
The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Burrow" This Offseason
Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks
Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys
This is a WILD trade idea involving the Bengals
Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals
Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase
Georgia Corner Runs Blazing 40-yard dash ahead of NFL Draft
Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market
Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell
Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft
Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency
Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson
Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"
Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History
Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell
The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency
Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?
DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury
National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"
Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals