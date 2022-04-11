Bengals Met With Another Top Tight End Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

Cincinnati has met with multiple tight ends in recent weeks.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to hunt for their tight end of the future ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

They met with UCLA star Greg Dulcich according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He's arguably the best pass catching tight end in this draft class.

The Bengals have also met with Trey McBride, Isaiah Likely and Grant Calcaterra.

Dulcich isn't the best blocker of the group, but his ability to make big plays in the passing game makes him a great fit alongside Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense.

