Bengals Move Up in Power Rankings Despite Loss to 49ers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals moved up two spots in Sports Illustrated's weekly power rankings, despite losing to the 49ers on Sunday.

Cincinnati went from 14th to 12th and are ranked ahead of Buffalo (13th), Indianapolis (14th) and Denver (15th).

"This Sunday’s road trip to Denver could wind up being a great assessment of where the Bengals are at," Conor Orr wrote. "Beating a Vic Fangio defense in the elements would cement the toughness and physical edge we’ve come to admire about this suddenly-feisty Bengals outfit. An untimely loss puts them in a precarious spot with the AFC playoff field tightening."

The Bengals play the Broncos on the road in Week 15. Both teams enter the matchup with a 7-6 record. Cincinnati desperately needs a win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Ravens are 10th in the latest rankings, the Browns are 16th and the Steelers are 17th.

Check out Sports Illustrated's complete Week 15 power rankings here.

