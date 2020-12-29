Bengals Move Up in Power Rankings After Back-to-Back Wins

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Texans 37-31 on Sunday in Houston. It was their first road win in more than two years.

Cincinnati has been decimated by injuries, but they've rallied in recent weeks.

Zac Taylor's squad won back-to-back games for the first time since he was hired. The second-year head coach always kept the same approach, despite a 4-24-1 start to his Bengals' tenure.

"My confidence hasn't changed. Certainly each game brings something different and you might have to play it a little different way," Taylor said on Monday. "All the things that I say [to the media] through the course of the season I've believed every step of the way. These wins help validate that a little bit. For us we're really unwavered in our approach and our scheme and how we want to do things. Winning two games is great, but we feel like we've made good strides in a lot of areas and the future is bright for this whole team."

The Bengals moved up one spot from 30th to 29th in Sports Illustrated's power rankings this week. They're ranked ahead of Houston, New York and Jacksonville.

"Anyone who once claimed that Joe Burrow hopping on one leg would still outperform the other Bengals quarterbacks is eating their words after Brandon Allen carved up the Texans for 371 yards, capturing the hearts of Cin City," Gary Gambling wrote.

Allen was great on Sunday in Houston. Another strong performance this Sunday against the Ravens could secure his spot on the Bengals' roster next season.

Allen is a free agent, but why wouldn't Cincinnati re-sign the 28-year-old to be Burrow's backup if he continues to play at a high level?

