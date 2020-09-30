Power Rankings: Bengals move up after tie with Eagles

CINCINNATI — The Bengals believe they're a much better team than their record suggests. They've lost two games by a combined eight points and settled for a tie with the Eagles on Sunday.

Even though they haven't won a game, Cincinnati moved up from 30th to 29th in Sports Illustrated's weekly power rankings. The MMQB team says The Bengals should be focused on one thing this season.

"Joe Burrow scared a lot of people in Ohio when he looked to be in pain after receiving a blow from Malik Jackson on Sunday, but he returned after missing one play. This Bengals season is about one thing alone, and that is the development of the No. 1 overall pick."

The Bengals were ranked ahead of the Jets (32), Giants (31) and Broncos (30). Washington (28) and Philadelphia (27) just edged them out.

Cincinnati was the last AFC North team listed. The other three teams are all in the top 20.

The Browns dropped from 17th to 18th this week even though they beat Washington. The Steelers moved up from eighth to sixth and the Ravens fell from third to fourth after their loss to the Chiefs.

The AFC North is one of the best divisions in football. The Bengals are a few plays away from being 2-1 on the year. Instead, they're hoping to pick up their first win of the season this Sunday against the Jaguars. Jacksonville (1-2) is 26th in SI's power rankings.

