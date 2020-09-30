SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Power Rankings: Bengals move up after tie with Eagles

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals believe they're a much better team than their record suggests. They've lost two games by a combined eight points and settled for a tie with the Eagles on Sunday. 

Even though they haven't won a game, Cincinnati moved up from 30th to 29th in Sports Illustrated's weekly power rankings. The MMQB team says The Bengals should be focused on one thing this season.

"Joe Burrow scared a lot of people in Ohio when he looked to be in pain after receiving a blow from Malik Jackson on Sunday, but he returned after missing one play. This Bengals season is about one thing alone, and that is the development of the No. 1 overall pick."

The Bengals were ranked ahead of the Jets (32), Giants (31) and Broncos (30). Washington (28) and Philadelphia (27) just edged them out. 

Cincinnati was the last AFC North team listed. The other three teams are all in the top 20.

The Browns dropped from 17th to 18th this week even though they beat Washington. The Steelers moved up from eighth to sixth and the Ravens fell from third to fourth after their loss to the Chiefs. 

The AFC North is one of the best divisions in football. The Bengals are a few plays away from being 2-1 on the year. Instead, they're hoping to pick up their first win of the season this Sunday against the Jaguars. Jacksonville (1-2) is 26th in SI's power rankings. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: Protecting Joe Burrow, Bengals' roster moves and Zac Taylor's comments

Protecting Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals' roster moves and Zac Taylor's comments

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Report: Le'Veon Bell expected to return in Week 5

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell expected to return in Week 5

James Rapien

Bengals tryout three players, including two offensive tackles

Cincinnati Bengals tryout three players, including two offensive tackles

James Rapien

Podcast: Potential offensive line changes, roster moves, stories from Joe Burrow's LSU days and a midweek mailbag

Potential Cincinnati Bengals offensive line changes, roster moves, stories from Joe Burrow's LSU days and a midweek mailbag

James Rapien

Bengals announce safety protocols for fans attending Sunday's game against Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals announce safety protocols for fans attending Sunday's game against Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien

Watch: A good film breakdown of Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense

A good film breakdown of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' offense

James Rapien

Three free agent offensive linemen the Bengals should consider signing

Three free agent offensive linemen the Cincinnati Bengals should consider signing

James Rapien

Joe Burrow continues to shine for Bengals

Joe Burrow continues to shine for Cincinnati Bengals

NicoleZembrodt

by

James Rapien

Earl Thomas' meeting with Texans on hold, door open for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys

Earl Thomas' meeting with Houston Texans on hold, door appears to be open for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys

James Rapien

Bengals are favored for the first time this season in home matchup against Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals are favored for the first time this season in home matchup against Jacksonville Jaguars

James Rapien