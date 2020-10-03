The Bengals Need One of These Defensive Linemen to Step Up Against the Jaguars

The Bengals hoped to solve their issues on the defensive line when they brought in Mike Daniels two months ago. Geno Atkins, DJ Reader, and Daniels were supposed to impose their will as a trio, but the injury gods had other plans. Daniels and Atkins combined to play in two games so far this season and are out once again on Sunday.

Atkins is still battling the shoulder injury he suffered in training camp while Daniels is out with an elbow injury. The next man up mantra applies to Christian Covington, Andrew Brown, and Amani Bledsoe this week.

The trio is tasked with stopping the bleeding on the second-worst rushing defense in the NFL. Here's a closer look at the Bengals defensive line heading into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Christian Covington

The Bengals swapped Austin Calitro for Covington in a trade with the Broncos right before the season. He's been a significant contributor on defense. Covington's played the most snaps out of this trio, lining up in the trenches on 48% of defensive plays.

Covington is also the most experienced with 99 tackles (six in 2020) and 8.5 sacks in six seasons. He'll likely make his 17th career start start on Sunday. Through three contests, Covington hasn't blown away the competition, posting a 58.9 Pro Football Focus grade. He has one quarterback pressure in three games.

He is used to battling the Jaguars from his first four years with the Texans. This line needs all the help it can get against reigning AFC Rookie of the Month James Robinson.

Andrew Brown

He is the longest-tenured Bengal on this list. Cincinnati selected Brown in the fifth-round (158th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He's played in 16 games since, recording nine tackles. Brown hasn't produced much in 2020, sporting a 55.2 PFF grade while being passed over for playing time throughout September.

Brown's been on the field for just 18 snaps this season, the second-fewest of any lineman in the Bengals' rotation. Sunday is a big day for his career, but a breakout performance won't come easy. The Jaguars rank eighth in Football Outsiders adjusted line yards and adjusted sack rate. Brown has the best chance of his career to prove he belongs in the rotation. A breakout against the Jaguars would carry a lot of weight with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and the rest of the coaching staff.

Amani Bledsoe

Bledsoe is primarily a defensive end but at 6-5, 287 pounds, he has the size to kick inside to tackle. He is in his second NFL season after spending 2019 on the Titans practice squad.

The Oklahoma-product racked up 58 tackles (8.5 for loss), eight deflections, and four sacks while in Norman from 2016-18. Bledsoe's tallied two tackles and one pressure in three games this season. He's been the Bengals fourth defensive end, playing 59 snaps in September with both tackles coming against the Browns.

Those snaps represent 27 percent of the team total. He should see even more playing time on Sunday.

