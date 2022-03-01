Podcast: Bengals NFL Draft Breakdown With Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by Trevor Sikemma of Pro Football Focus to discuss the Bengals' offseason, their options in the 2022 NFL Draft and so much more!
Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

