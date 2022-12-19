Bengals Nowhere To Be Found Among Top Pro Bowl Voting Teams

Cincinnati does not have one player in the top-two of positional fan voting.

CINCINNATI — The NFL's Pro Bowl fan voting closed this past week, and the Bengals don't have any names among the top two vote-getters by position.

Cincinnati is one of the top-five teams in the NFL this season, but the fans did not vote enough for proper representation. Players like Joe Burrow and Germaine Pratt will have to rely on their peers and coaches to vote them in.

The roster spots are cemented by player, coach and fan voting. All three count for one-third of the final equation each.

Among quarterbacks, Miami's Tua Tagovailoa and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts are the top vote-getters in their conferences—while Nick Bolton (Kansas City) and Fred Warner (San Francisco) are the top inside linebackers in their conferences.

The top overall teams by total votes were the 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Eagles, and Chiefs.

The full roster gets revealed on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. The show is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

