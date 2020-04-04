Division Odds: Can Bengals get themselves out of AFC North cellar?

The Bengals have made plenty of roster upgrades this offseason, but is it enough to get out of the AFC North cellar?

Bet Online published odds for all 32 NFL teams and it wasn’t pretty for the black and orange.

The Bengals have the worst odds to win the division at 25/1. In fact, they’re the favorite to finish in last for a third straight season (1/3).

Cincinnati has a 10/1 chance to finish in second place and 13/4 odds to end the season in third.

This may sound insignificant, but it’s a reminder that the rest of the AFC North is extremely talented. The Bengals’ rebuild could take more than an offseason to complete.

Cincinnati was aggressive in free agency this offseason. They signed D.J. Reader, Vonn Bell, Trae Waynes and other potential starters in free agency, but it may not translate into success right away.

The AFC North is arguably the most talented division in the NFL. The Ravens are the favorites to win the north in 2020 with 1/2 odds. The Steelers have a 7/2 chance of winning the north and the Browns have the third best odds to win the division at 9/2.

The Bengals may surprise people in 2020, but they have a long way to go. They need to hit it out of the park later this month in the NFL Draft. If they can do that, then maybe the standings will look much different than the odds makers predict.

Check out odds for the entire AFC North below:

Baltimore Ravens

1st 1/2

2nd 2/1

3rd 10/1

4th 33/1

Cincinnati Bengals

4th 1/3

3rd 13/4

2nd 10/1

1st 25/1

Cleveland Browns

3rd 7/5

2nd 2/1

1st 9/2

4th 9/2

Pittsburgh Steelers

2nd 7/4

3rd 7/4

1st 7/2

4th 11/2