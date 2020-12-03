NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: Brian Flores' Success vs. Zac Taylor's Struggles, Plus the Bengals' Offensive Line

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the latest Bengals news, including Auden Tate being placed on injured reserve, plus a look at the suddenly deep group of interior offensive linemen and Kyle Crabbs joins us to breakdown of Brian Flores' success in Miami.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in Miami Gardens, September 15, 2019. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post] Maimi Dolphins Vs New England Patriots
