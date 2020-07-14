Bengals seem content with offensive line, veteran Jason Peters agrees to deal with Eagles

CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to express confidence in their offensive line.

Whether its head coach Zac Taylor, Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin or offensive line coach Jim Turner — they all believe that their young guys are going to develop into quality linemen.

"We have confidence in the guys that are in this building," Taylor said in April. "We are counting on those offensive linemen that are here to continue to improve. Some of those guys are getting healthy. Again, [the] second year in a scheme is certainly going to do wonders for a lot of guys as well, a lot of those young guys, particularly. But there’s no question we have to make improvement there. We’re not going to hide from that."

The Bengals' actions speak much louder than their words. They didn't go out and spend money on any big time offensive lineman in free agency. They didn't use a day one or day two draft pick on a tackle or guard.

Instead, they signed six-year veteran Xavier Su'a-Filo to a three-year, $9 million contract this offseason and selected Kansas tackle Hakeem Adeniji in the sixth-round of April's NFL Draft.

Both moves could help, but neither one screams desperate. In fact, the Bengals' actions have told us about the areas they were concerned about the most.

They were worried about all three levels of the defense. They knew they needed to be a much better tackling team and that they needed to play better against run-first teams like Baltimore.

They drafted three linebackers and signed veteran Josh Bynes. They made D.J. Reader the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL. They brought in Trae Waynes, Vonn Bell and Mackensie Alexander in hopes of becoming a faster, more physical defense.

Fans and analysts are concerned, but the organization isn't worried about the offensive line.

That's why Jason Peters' one-year agreement with Philadelphia wasn't a surprise. The veteran will reportedly make up to $6 million in 2020.

The Bengals have been consistent with their stance all offseason. They could've brought in Peters on a one-year, $6 million deal. Heck, they could've offered the two-time All-Pro a one-year, $8 million deal and a chance to remain at tackle.

Instead, Peters got $3 million guaranteed and an opportunity to start at right guard in Philadelphia. He's spent the past 11 seasons playing left tackle for the Eagles.

I made an argument for Peters. I still believe that Cincinnati should go after free agent guard Larry Warford or right tackle Demar Dotson.

In reality, it doesn't matter what I think. The Bengals believe their offensive line is going to be competent this season. They like their young guys.

They didn't pass on Peters because of money or how he fit with Jonah Williams. They have the cap space to add another veteran.

The Bengals haven't gone after any of these free agent offensive linemen because they believe in the guys they have.

Only time will tell if they're making the right decision.