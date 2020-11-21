NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Trench Talk: Which Five Bengals' Offensive Linemen Will Start Against Washington?

Who will start for the Bengals against Washington?
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line has been banged up for weeks. They beat the Titans in Week 8, despite being without four of their five starters in the trenches. 

Quinton Spain and Hakeem Adeniji have emerged as legitimate starting candidates for the Bengals. With Jonah Williams, Bobby Hart and Fred Johnson healthy again, who is going to start on Sunday against Washington? 

We do know Williams will lineup at left tackle like he always does. The Bengals aren't moving the former first-round pick. He has been their best offensive lineman so far this season. 

It's safe to say Michael Jordan will start at left guard, although that may not be the best idea. 

Trey 'Mr. Reliable' Hopkins is going to start at center. 

Right guard is a major question mark. Do the Bengals stick with Alex Redmond, who, was playing better up until last week against Pittsburgh? He's dealing with a biceps issue, but is expected to play on Sunday

Do they keep Spain in the lineup? He started at right tackle last week and played 85% of the Bengals' offensive snaps at left guard against the Titans. 

Spain deserves another look, even if Redmond is healthy. 

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team won't rotate offensive linemen, even though they have more than five capable players. 

This coaching staff is committed to Jordan, but he's struggled for most of the season. The second-year guard never got the time to learn, grow and develop. Instead, he's been on the field learning on the fly. 

This is merely a guess, but expect Spain to start in Redmond's place on Sunday. They aren't going to bench Jordan and Redmond is dinged up. He'll be active, but it's easy to put Spain at right guard after what he's done over the past few weeks. 

"Quinton is a vet. Since he got here he’s been so helpful," Adeniji said earlier this week. "He knows so much he’s played a lot of football. Playing with him was very easy to slide in. I’m very good friends with Mike Jordan and we talk a lot, he was setting up to play the previous week even sliding in next to him was no big deal there. They are both really good and physical, I feel like our play styles matched up to kind of mesh."

Hart is going to start at right tackle. Taylor wouldn't confirm it on Friday, but the team remains committed to him and he wasn't on their final injury report. 

I expect the Bengals' starting line to look exactly like this on Sunday (from left to right): Williams, Jordan, Hopkins, Spain and Hart.

That is merely an educated guess. 

The Bengals suddenly have a plethora of interior offensive linemen. They will add another capable veteran to the mix following the Washington game, assuming Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) is activated from injured reserve. He was cleared to practice two weeks ago.

Cincinnati's offensive line is still its' biggest weakness, but they're trending in the right direction. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68), offensive guard Mike Jordan (60), and offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Trench Talk: Which Five Bengals' Offensive Linemen Will Start Against Washington?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85), center, celebrates a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter of a Week 7 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns won 37-34. Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns Oct 25
News

Bengals' Offense Looks to Rebound in D.C.

jbcy
News

Cincinnati at Washington: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Game

Oct 29, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of a Bengals helmet on the sidelines in the game of the Indianapolis Colts against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Bengals Will Be Without Three Assistant Coaches on Sunday Against Washington

Aug 28, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko (94) watches from the bench during the second half of a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. The Jaguars won 25-21. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Domata Peko to Sign With Cardinals, Will Reunite with Dre Kirkpatrick in Arizona

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor high fives Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after he threw a touchdown pass to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) (not pictured) during the fourth quarter of a Week 8 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 31-20. Tennessee Titans At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 1©
News

Podcast: Why Sunday is a Must-Win for Zac Taylor and the Bengals

Oct 18, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup — Joe Mixon Ruled Out, Bengals Get Good News In Trenches

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Fred Johnson (74) celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Activate Fred Johnson and Margus Hunt From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Screen Shot 2020-11-20 at 8.01.29 AM
News

Watch: Giovani Bernard on the Bengals' Offense, How They Rebound From the Steelers Loss and Joe Mixon