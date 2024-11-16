Bengals Opponent Fined Second Consecutive Week for Late Hit Against Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI – First Maxx Crosby, now Marlon Humphrey.
For the second week in a row, a Cincinnati Bengals opponent has received a fine for the league due to a late hit on quarterback Joe Burrow.
Unlike Crosby’s hit in Cincinnati’s 41-24 win against Las Vegas in Week 9, Humphrey’s late hit didn’t result in a flag.
But the league office viewed Humphrey’s hit as egregious enough to warrant a $22,511 for unnecessary roughness.
“I think there was one that absolutely should have been called,” Burrow said. “But other than that, I don’t think there were many that I was upset about. There was just one.”
The league also fined Humphrey for his facemask penalty against wide receiver Andrei Iosivas on the final drive of the game. That one cost him $11,255.
Read more: The Most Fined Teams, Players in 2024
And on the final two-point conversion, Baltimore's Travis Jones was fined $22,511 for his unpenalized facemask on Burrow.
The Ravens were on of the most fined teams in the league in 2023, but they had only received four through nine weeks this year before getting x for their actions in the 35-34 victory against the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI