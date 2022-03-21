Bengals' Path in AFC Gets More Challenging Following Colts' Trade for Matt Ryan
CINCINNATI – Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and now former NFL MVP Matt Ryan.
The Bengals' path to another AFC Championship continues to get more challenging with the rest of the conference adding premium quarterbacks to their respective rosters.
The Colts are trading a third-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for Ryan.
The four-time Pro Bowler might not be playing at an MVP-level anymore, but he's an upgrade from what Indianapolis had last season with Carson Wentz.
Ryan gives the Colts a chance to dethrone the Titans in the AFC South.
Some will laugh at the idea that Indianapolis could be a true contender, but they went 9-8 last season with Wentz. Ryan is a clear upgrade, even at 36-years-old.
Meanwhile, the Bengals are hoping a revamped offensive line gives Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the team a chance to reach new heights.
Cincinnati has a better roster with the additions of La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Carras, but the Browns, Broncos and Colts should all have high-end quarterback play for most of the 2022 season.
This is just the latest move that could impact Cincinnati's chances of repeating as AFC Champions.
For more on the state of the team, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
La'el Collins to Joe Burrow: "Your New Bodyguard is in Town"
Bengals Beat Out Multiple Teams to Land La'el Collins
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Bengals Interested in Top Free Agent Cornerback Stephon Gilmore
La'el Collins' Visit in Cincinnati Ends Without Contract
Chad Ochocinco Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals
Bengals Sign Tight End Hayden Hurst to One-Year Contract
Bengals Interested in Former Cowboys Right Tackle La'el Collins
Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations
Read More
C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati
Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle
Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding
Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle
How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins
B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals
Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract
Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line
Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line
Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa
Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency
Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati
Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line
Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals