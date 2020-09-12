SI.com
AllBengals
Joe Burrow, Bengals pegged as one of NFL's top storylines

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made plenty of moves this offseason, but none were bigger than taking Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

The 23-year-old is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, he led LSU to a perfect 15-0 record in 2019 and he's the biggest star the Bengals have had on their team since Chad Johnson. 

Expectations are sky-high for Burrow. The entire Bengals organization believes he can develop into a great quarterback. 

The City of Cincinnati is buzzing with anticipation for his debut on Sunday. And of course, the rest of the country will be watching too. 

The Bengals are relevant outside of the Cincinnati area for the first time in a long time. People will be paying attention to them all across the country because of their quarterback.

Burrow and the Bengals were pegged as one of the NFL's top storylines by Sports Illustrated's Dan Falkenheim.

After Joe Burrow completed the greatest college season by a quarterback, the hype didn’t stop when he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Bengals," Falkenheim wrote. "Tight end C.J. Uzomah labeled Burrow “an absolute beast” while his teammates and coaches have praised his leadership and confidence. He walks into an offense stocked with talent, from a now-healthy A.J. Green to Tyler Boyd to training camp standout Auden Tate at receiver, Joe Mixon in the backfield and 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams returning on the offensive line. All eyes will be on Burrow in Cincinnati as the only rookie signal-caller to earn a Week 1 starting job."

It's good to see the Bengals get mentioned nationally as one of the most interesting storylines of the 2020 season. They're in a loaded division, but if Burrow is the real deal, then professional football in Cincinnati will look much different in 2020 and beyond.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

