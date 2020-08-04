Look: Photos from the Bengals' first day of training camp

CINCINNATI — All 79 players on the Bengals roster reported to Paul Brown Stadium on Tuesday for their first official workout of training camp.

Players participated in a walk through and they were able to lift weights and do conditioning on the field.

That means Joe Burrow was able to get in the huddle with A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon and the rest of his teammates.

"The next two weeks are going to be the same schedule every single day," head coach Zac Taylor said. "They can lift. They can run. We can meet with them. We do our best to meet virtually. When we have two meetings a day one of them is going to be virtual. That way we don’t always have the offense and defense meeting at the same time. Then we can go on the field and do the walkthroughs. We can as coaches observe anything full speed but it’s two good weeks where you do get eight days of good work in then you have to give them that ninth day off so it’s still a lot of good work for us."

The rookies had four days of strength and conditioning last week, which helped Burrow prepare for his first walkthrough with the veteran players.

"He’s obviously been in the playbook and understands what we are trying to do," Taylor said of Burrow. "Everyone was really in sync because he vets have done these plays before and they feel a lot more comfortable and the rookies had four days on their own to get up to speed. It really meshed at the right time this fifth day. The rookies had some confidence, they’ve been doing it, the vets join and have confidence from doing it last year, it was a good mesh."

Check out photos from today's session below:

photos courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals