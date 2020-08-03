Recently released defensive tackle P.J. Hall could be the answer to the Bengals problems

CINCINNATI — One of the Bengals' biggest strengths has suddenly become a weakness. After investing in D.J. Reader in free agency, Cincinnati was hoping to have a dominant defensive line this season, unfortunately their depth took a major hit last week.

Josh Tupou has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season according to multiple reports. Combine that with Ryan Glasgow's failed physical and suddenly the Bengals have a hole in the middle of their defensive line.

There is some interest in a potential reunion with 35-year-old Domata Peko, but that doesn't mean the veteran is Cincinnati's first choice.

The Raiders released 2018 second-round pick P.J. Hall on Monday morning according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old finished with 1.5 sacks and 26 tackles last season and he appeared in all 16 games. He posted a 70.2 overall grade in 2019 according to Pro Football Focus.

The Bengals still hold the top waiver spot, which means they could claim the third-year defensive tackle out of Sam Houston State.

If they did so, they would commit to paying him around $2 million over the next two seasons.

At 6-1, 308 pounds, Hall is a bit undersized, but his speed and athleticism were big reasons why he was a second-round pick.

If the Bengals are looking a player with some upside, then Hall could be their guy. He shot up draft boards in 2018 despite not being invited to the NFL Combine.

The Bengals have used their top waiver priority to bring in multiple players, including Austin Calitro and Semaje Perine — two guys they claimed in April.

There are multiple veterans that could come in and take Tupou's spot in the defensive line rotation, but they probably wouldn't have the upside that Hall would bring to the team.

