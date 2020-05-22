Four Bengals players make NFL top 100 list

The Bengals have completely revamped their roster over the past few months.

They added players like D.J. Reader, Trae Waynes, Vonn Bell and Mackensie Alexander in free agency.

They also moved on from Dre Kirkpatrick, Andy Dalton and other veterans that had been a big part of their organization over the past decade.

Despite going 2-14 last season, the Bengals still had four players on CBS Sports' top 100 ranking. None of the new additions made Pete Prisco's list.

Geno Atkins was the first Bengals player to appear in the rankings. He came in at No. 53. The 8-time Pro Bowler was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team this offseason. Atkins has been one of the most consistent players on the Bengals' roster over the past 10 years. Reader should make his life much easier. Atkins has never played next to another tackle of his caliber.

A.J. Green was the second Bengals player to make the list at No. 63.

"He sat out the entire 2019 season with an ankle injury, so he's a tough one to slot," Prisco wrote. "But I still think at the age of 31, he can still be a No. 1 receiver. Health is the key."

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Green this offseason. They have until July 15 to agree to a long-term extension. Green was one spot ahead of Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was 64th on the list.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap and running back Joe Mixon were ranked Nos. 72 and 73, respectively.

Dunlap had nine sacks in 2019. He's had eight or more sacks in six consecutive seasons.

Mixon is arguably the most talented player on the Bengals' offense. The 23-year-old has rushed for 1,137 yards or more in each of the past two seasons.

He's entering the final year of his contract. The Bengals are hoping to sign him to a long-term extension this offseason. Here's a look at what a potential Mixon contract could look like.

Reader didn't make the rankings, but he was on Prisco's 'just missed' list.